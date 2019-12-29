S.W.A.T respond to a suicidal male, KCSO reports

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at Plantation Acres Trailer Park just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening to a suicidal male.

According to a Facebook post by Knox County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers lost contact with a female inside the home as SWAT was called to the scene out of an abundance of caution.

Sheriff Spangler is asking residents at Plantation Acres to remain in their homes.

WVLT is on the scene and will continue to update this story.

