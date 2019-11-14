Safe Passage: Keeping animals alive on our interstates

Each fall, black bears and elk cover miles of woods. They're looking to fatten up before the winter hits.

Dozens of black bears are hit and killed each year along the 28-mile-long Pigeon River Gorge on Interstate 40.

"There is almost no way an animal can go from one side of the interstate to the other without getting hit," Kim DeLozier said.

DeLozier spent more than 30 years working to preserve bears at Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Now he works for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

"We are their caretakers, and we are their voice," DeLozier said. "And I think we can do a better job."

DeLozier explains that he feels they can be better at keeping the growing black bear and elk alive.

"Seeing a loss of life in this way, it's difficult," Dr. Liz Hillard said.

Dr. Hillard tracks elk moving along busy highways. She works for Wildlands Network to learn why some of these animals are dying.

"Where these mortality hotspots are we have GPS collars on elk trying to understand their movements," Dr. Hillard said.

Along with the dozens of black bears hit each year, six elk were hit in the national park in 2019.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency had to put an elk down in the Pigeon River Gorge when its legs were crushed by a car on Interstate 40.

"They remind you of cattle a lot because they stand on the edge of the roadway," TWRA's Matt Cameron said.

The animals can run extremely quickly and can pose a major threat to those around them.

"This is very dangerous, certainly for the animals but also for the drivers as well," Mark Nagi of TDOT said.

There aren't many places for animals to safely cross over this gorge. One rare spot is the Harmon Den tunnel. Scientists have already seen black bears, elks, coyotes, and bobcats crossing there.

"We have 25,000-26,000 vehicles a day on interstate 40," Hunter said.

To avoid that, workers are coming up with a plan: give the animals their own bridge or tunnel.

They're using that underpass to safely cross the interstate, as do a bunch of hikers, crossing through the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian Trail crosses 40 at Waterville. Hikers along this path might hear a bugle call.

"She also comes back through this direction," Dr. Hillard gestured to the path a mother and calf elk take.

Scientists like Dr. Hillard are working to learn where else these elk cut over 40 before engineers build costly bridges.

"We're really in a research phase," Jeff Hunter said. Hunter works with the National Park Conservation Association.

TDOT knows all about the problem, but Mark Nagi, with TDOT, said the solution is tougher than it seems.

An animal crossing was installed in the 90s right by Sam's Gap on I-26, but Nagi said they did not prove to be effective.

That crossing is just feet from where a 500-pound elk was hit a couple of weeks ago.

This pathway was put in before modern research suggested fencing was a better practice.

"How do they funnel animals out West? A lot of that's done by fencing," Hillard said.

Besides a fence to guide the elk and bears, Jeff Hunter said the animals remember safer spots that they have kept in mind.

"The adults will teach the young how to move across the landscape. It becomes a learned behavior," Hunter said.

There's a lot more than conservation, driver safety is on the line. These bears and elk are also worth a lot of money.

"What is the value of a black bear, to the local economy? How many people come here, to this part of the world, for their vacation," Hunter said. "What do they do when they get to the Smokies? They want to see a bear."

The bear population has increased in the last 10 or 20 years in this area.

DeLozier said it's four times bigger than when he started at the park.

That doesn't just mean a better chance for you to see a mama bear and her cubs, but more wrecks.

"Seeing these moralities, it's heavy-hitting," Hillard said.

As researchers scour locations on I-40, and organizers decide how costs will be split between states and private donations, we're still a few years away from construction.

"We put people on the moon," DeLozier said. "Surely to goodness we can come up with a plan to improve our critters way of getting from one side of the road to the other."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.