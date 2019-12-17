Safety with a smile: Officer dances while directing traffic

School's about to start at Scott County High School.

Traffic is picking up, and so are the dance moves of Scott County High's Derek Sexton.

"If I tell them to go this way, I'll call it the hula girl." says Sexton.

These aren't armature moves.

"Or you know, the wood chopper..like you're chopping wood." Sexton says.

He says he's not a morning person, but shakin' his groove thing is better than caffeine.

"I have a hard time getting up in the morning, but by the time I get done dancing in the school zone, I'm ready to go. It's better than a cup of coffee." Sexton told us.

Not only that, it keeps drivers attentive.

"They pay more attention to you. If I'm being subtle, they may not notice as much but when I'm being really animated they notice. So I decided I could do it, dance and be safe at the same time. I see a lot of smiles when I'm out there being goofy."

There's a bigger lesson to be learned from Derek than just how to move. He wants his students to know, he's got their back.

"It helps bridge that relationship between the community and the police. Sometimes that relationship gets strained, there may be a lack of trust on one end or the other. When you do community policing, whether it's dancing in the street or volunteering somewhere, it really helps bridge that gap between the community and the police which I think is vital these days."

Dancing in the streets..and into the hearts of Scott County students.

