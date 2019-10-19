Salmonella concerns cause recall of ready-to-eat pork, turkey products

George's Prepared Foods, a Carryville, Tenn. company, is recalling 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products because of salmonella concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have not been any confirmed reports of reactions from these products, but the USDA said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact his or her physician.

The products were produced on April 19, May 7 and May 9.

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products were distributed nationwide.

From the USDA:

Consumption of ready-to-eat food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.