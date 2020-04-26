Salon owners ready to reopen business

Frank Gambuzza, Johnnie Morgan, Sandra Hampton, and Marwan Zaouk all sat together to discuss plans for reopening their salons and barbershops Sunday afternoon. All of the owners say they've rearranged their shops to model social distancing.

Gambuzza says he didn't have to make many changes to his shop to follow CDC guidelines, because as a cosmetologist, they are taught sanitation and cleanliness in order to get their license.

" At the end of the day in this industry we've always had procedures, we're licensed professionals, and we certainly study the Sanitation just to get that license. But what we'll see now is a much more intense version of it." said salon owner Frank Gambuzza.

The group of owners say along with deep cleaning styling tools and chairs, staff and employees will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Walk-in appointments will not be allowed, and clients will be safely spaced out. Also, the number of people allowed in each shop at a time will be kept to a minimum.

" We just want to make sure we're obeying six foot distance and making sure everyone is safe and we might have to extend hours just to make sure everyone is safe," said salon owner Johnnie Morgan.

"We are working to provide the safest environment that's absolutely possible," said Sandra Hampton. "Limiting contact and like everyone else here we talk about and share resources and share ideas to really protect this process of cleanliness and disinfection."

The City and County will hold a news conference on April 27 to discuss businesses reopening.

This group of salon and barbershop owners hope they are able to reopen soon, keeping their clients' health and safety at mind.

"We're making a commitment to make sure that all of our environments are safe for us, for our employees and specifically for our clients, said Marwan Zaouk. "We're not going to be in anymore danger in our environment than anywhere else to be honest with you."

