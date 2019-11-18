Salvation Army to debut cashless option

It's the holiday season, a time many people use to give to charities such as the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has been an icon for decades with its red kettle donation buckets and bell ringers. However, as payments shift more and more to cards and digital, some people are being prevented from donating when confronted with bell ringers.

The Salvation Army tackled that problem head on, and says, starting after Thanksgiving 2019, you will be able to donate with your phones.

Red Kettle signs will display smart chips and QR codes that allow shoppers to make donations, CBS News reported.

According to CBS, all 25,000 donation spots will have the technology, though the organization will continue to accept cash.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.