Salvation Army finds gold bar, coins inside Red Kettles

The Salvation Army found a ‘Christmas miracle’ on one of their Red Kettles this past weekend, finding a gold bar valued at nearly $1,500.

Area Commander Major Roy Williams said that the bar was found in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect off Timber Ridge Drive. It’s the fourth straight year that an anonymous person has donated a one-ounce gold piece.

The bar was joined by a half-ounce gold coin that was received on Saturday. The Salvation Army over the past weeks also received a 1/20th ounce gold coin and a one-ounce silver coin.

The generous donors are helping reach the Salvation Army’s goal this season to reach a half-million dollars, but they are currently around $79,000 short. The shorter bell ringing season may be the cause of the current deficit, with the bell-ringing season only running for 22 days.

The Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

