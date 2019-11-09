Salvation Army helps seniors celebrate holidays in Knox County

Many senior centers in Knox County are asking for the public to help senior citizens celebrate the holidays this year.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program assists over 1500 needy children and seniors every year with Christmas gifts.

All of the Knox County Senior Centers (have an Angel Tree in their lobby with names and wishes of seniors in need.

The Office on Aging identified these seniors who have little means and very little support. The office said without the help of the Angel Trees they would otherwise not have much of a holiday season.

You can also search online to find an angel in need in your area.

Items can be returned to the specified senior centers by Dec. 5. The gifts will be delivered to the seniors in time for the holidays.

The following Knox County locations have Angel Trees:

-Carter Senior Center

-Corryton Senior Center

-Halls Senior Center

-Karns Senior Center

-South Knoxville Senior Center

-Frank R. Strang Senior Center

-John T. O'Connor Senior Citizen's Center

