Knox County house catches fire two days in a row

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) — Rural Metro Fire Department said they responded to a house at 925 McCubbins Rd for the second day in a row early Wednesday morning.
(Rural Metro Fire)
When firefighters arrived at the scene in Strawberry Plains just after 2 a.m., they spotted the fire coming from the front of the house.
The same house caught on fire Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m., officials said. Investigators determined the first incident was due to a chimney fire.
The cause of the second fire remains under investigation.
Crews said the homeowners were accounted for and no one was hurt.
