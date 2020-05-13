Knox County house catches fire two days in a row

Rural Metro Fire Department said they responded to a house at 925 McCubbins Rd for the second day in a row early Wednesday morning.

(Rural Metro Fire)

When firefighters arrived at the scene in Strawberry Plains just after 2 a.m., they spotted the fire coming from the front of the house.

The same house caught on fire Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m., officials said. Investigators determined the first incident was due to a chimney fire.

The cause of the second fire remains under investigation.

Crews said the homeowners were accounted for and no one was hurt.

