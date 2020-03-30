SanMar creates millions of government-approved masks

A t-shirt company has mixed up its methods.

SanMar typically sells apparel, but has now created millions of masks.

"It's really working with our staff with how to train them to make a new product," explained Renton Leversedge, the Chief Customer Officer for SanMar, "And so we're all working hard to convert as much as we can and as quickly as we can."

The Seattle-based company has operations in New Tazewell, which created millions of government-approved masks for those who work on the front lines of the coronavirus.

"Our employees in Tennessee are coming to work and there's a real sense of energy. There's a real sense of pride. And there's a real sense of gratitude that as a group we can come to work and make something that's so desperately needed right now," explained Leversedge.

The masks will go to the nation's hardest hit areas. Deliveries begin the last week of March.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

