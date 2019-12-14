Sandy Hook remembered 7 years later

Saturday marks seven years since one of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

20 children, all six or seven years old were killed. Six adults were also murdered, including three teachers, a principal, a therapist and a psychologist.

Lanza shot and killed himself after the rampage.

In 2014, the families of nine of the children killed and one teacher who survived the attack filed a wrongful death suit against Remington, which makes the rifle used in the shooting.

This year the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that the lawsuit can go forward.

Remington filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month, the court declined to take up the case.

