Santa brings Christmas cheer at East TN Children's Hospital

Santa and his reindeer made a special visit this morning to East Tennessee Children's Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

They surprised kids who are spending their holidays at the hospital and gifted them presents to make their Christmas more special.

The hospital thanked Santa in a tweet by saying, "Thank you to Reindeer Retreat and Family Dollar in Dandridge for being such great helpers to Santa with reindeer, and providing presents for kids spending Christmas with us this year."

