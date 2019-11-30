Santa visits Knoxville on gameday

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Santa Vol is making a special trip to Knoxville Saturday as the Vols play in Neyland Stadium one last time this season.

Santa Vol will be in the Student Union VolShop from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids can have their photo made with Santa in their orange apparel.

The Vols take on Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Get on the nice list this Saturday!

