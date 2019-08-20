Sapp signs with Titans

The Titans have signed former Vol linebacker Quart'e Sapp. The Titans had Sapp in during rookie mini-camp earlier this off season, but did not sign him. Now he's back and having to learn on the fly, but Quart'e says his UT background will help, " I'm not too far behind, like I said they run a similar defense to coach Pruitt just different verbiage. You know just show them what I can do with my abilities and get into the playbook as fast as I can."

Sapp, who surprised a lot of people when he left UT after his Junior year, went undrafted back in April.