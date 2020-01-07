Sassafras-killing fungal disease spreading in east Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is seeking the public's help to stop the spread of a disease killing sassafras trees and spicebush.

According to the department, laurel wilt disease was first detected in several Middle Tennessee counties but was recently detected in Hamblen County in East Tennessee.

According to the department, the best way to prevent the further spread of the disease is to avoid moving firewood or untreated timber around the state.

Infected trees should be chipped. The chips should be burned or covered with a tarp.

Those who suspect their trees might be diseased should contact the state Division of Forestry.

