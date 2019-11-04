Satanic Children's Ministry of Knoxville to provide release program for students

The Satanic Children's Ministry of Knoxville is speaking out after Knox County Schools announced a pilot release program that allows kids to leave school for a Bible study.

The ministry said they aim to provide a satanic release program and equal opportunity for children who do not wish to participate in studying the Bible.

"We believe church and state should be separate and that includes the schools," said a representative from the Satanic Ministry. "Unfortunately, organizations such as Elgin Children’s Foundation and Emerald Youth have been attempting to dismantle this separation in Knoxville for quite some time now. We have done our best to counteract the indoctrination that they are working on bringing into schools but the only way we can successfully do that at this point is to exercise our own religious freedom by implementing a program of our own."

The ministry said one of their main tenants is to stand against bigotry and hate.

"Our goal is to teach children the empathy, compassion, and kindness that the tenets [of the Satanic Temple] promote. We initially thought we would just be signing out our own children with this program but amid the outrage, we have learned the interest in our program extends beyond our families."

The ministry said the vast majority of Satanists do not believe in a literal Satan, but rather use him as a symbol of free thought. The ministry has no official connection to the Satanic Temple or the Church of Satan.

The Ministry said on Facebook they hope that the school board will vote to allow the program at a December meeting.

"Satanic Children's Ministry of Knoxville will be coming to your local elementary with our Satanic Release Program! For one hour once a month, your children can be released from their school to come learn about Baphomet!" they said on Facebook.

To learn more, visit the ministry's Facebook Page.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.