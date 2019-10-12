Saturday's drizzle & cooler air won't spoil entire weekend

After a handful of days of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, cooler weather rushes back in with big changes first thing this weekend!

Clouds and showers will make for a chilly Saturday. / (Flossie Shelton via Facebook)

Are you planning on a morning run, or do you have a round of golf scheduled first thing Saturday? If you have ANYTHING planned outside Saturday morning or midday, make sure you're dressed appropriately. We'll start the day with showers along the plateau with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The showers will eventually move into the valley by the late morning and midday hours. If anything, try to have an indoor alternative set up and ready to go.

Heading to Neyland? You'll want to wear your orange hoodie or jacket and have the poncho stashed away. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 50s thanks to the clouds and some patchy showers. Thankfully, this shouldn't be an all-game rain. Just more of a nuisance. I think we'll start drying out in the second half and even see a bit of sunshine shining on the east side upper deck, bumping temperatures back into the lower 60s by the end of the game.

If you're looking to fire up the fireplace, you'll get your chance Sunday morning! Temperatures in the valley will be in the 40s and 50s, but a few spots along the plateau could see lows in the mid to upper 30s! That means a bit of patchy frost will be possible near Scott, Fentress and Cumberland counties.

Sunday afternoon looks like that "chamber of commerce" fall weather we've been looking forward to! Whether you plan to visit the Tennessee Pirate Fest in Harriman, walk in the Strides Against Breast Cancer at World's Fair Park or take in the Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood, the weather will be perfect! We'll see a few scattered clouds, much drier air and highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.