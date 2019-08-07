"Save our hospital:" Ky community protests as future remains uncertain

Friends and family members joined with Pineville Community Hospital staff to line up in protest Wednesday.

Between 20 and 40 protesters stood outside the hospital at noon and have been out there all afternoon, holding up signs asking to "please help save our hospital" and saying "PCH loves their community patients!"

State Representative Adam Bowling was present, along with Mayor Scott Madon, the city council and other city and county officials.

Tuesday, we reported that the city backed out of funding the hospital, stating it had put up as much money as it could but could not afford to operate the hospital daily.

Protestors said they understand the city did everything it could, but they still need other officials to step up and do their part. They want answers on the future of the hospital and its new ownership.

"Now today there is more uncertainty. It looks like another group had the highest bid," said Adam Bowling. "Everybody is wondering, when is that group going to come get on the ground, get some money to help keep up the day to day operations and take over the hospital."

Protestors said they will stay as long as it takes.

