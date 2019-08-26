Local mom's fight for school safety ends in victory 10 years after losing son

One woman's decade-long fight to save lives finished in victory.

After a Blount County mother lost her son at school, she made it her goal to put defibrillators in every school in the state.

"Tanner was never sick," said Rhonda Harrill, Tanner's mom.

Tanner Jameson. 13, was playing a game of pick-up basketball at Eagleton Middle School in June 2009.

"He told the coach he didn't feel well, which was odd. Tanner, if he was sick, he would never complain because he wanted to play," explained Harrill, "And the coach told him 'well, just go lay down on the bench for a minute'. When they looked back over, he was in the floor."

His coach started CPR while someone dialed 911. Rhonda got a call from her older son who said they were taking him to the hospital. She knew she needed to get to Eagleton fast.

"They were loading him in the ambulance, and I recognized him by his shoes," said Harrill, "And then I remember asking the doctor: what happened to him, what happened? Cause there was no physical, anything wrong with him, that I could see wrong with him."

Tanner died that day.

Rhonda said the autopsy listed the cause of death as two heart problems.

"They told me not to read it. I read it anyway. I read it many times, but what I didn't understand I looked up. I called other doctors and realized an AED could have saved him," explained Harrill.

Rhonda had volunteered at Eagleton many times before.

"They had an AED behind the teachers' mailboxes and it just, it flabbergasted me that with this thousand dollar machine my kid could have been alive," explained Harrill, "So that started my first mission. And I thought I can sit at home and cry all day or I can go after it."

She started with following the budget meetings at the Blount County School Board before donations started pouring in when she made her goals known.

"We took it slow, little by little working our way up to get what we wanted," said Harrill.

State Representative Bob Ramsey said he was determined to get all schools in the state AEDs.

"Rhonda provided the inspiration, the passion," Ramsey said, "We felt like this was an initiative that should be taken."

Rhonda took her grief and turned it into good while waiting a decade for the state bill to pass.

"When it happened I was like, you know it finally happened," she sighed.

"If Tanner had not passed these bills would not be in place, and I was just the lucky one he let do it," Rhonda said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.