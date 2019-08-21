Money saving apps that are worth downloading

In the world of technology there's always an app to help you along the way. We talked to Smart Cents Mom Ashleigh Allman about the best ones to save you money.

"Really just doing what you're already doing, which is my favorite way to make money," said Allman. She uses Rakuten., previously known as Ebates, to get cash back on what she's already buying.

"They've got Walmart, Target, Amazon- everywhere that you probably shop online, you have it. It's a good way to get cash back and it may only be 10 percent but if you think how often you shop," she said you just have to remember to go through the app before you start shopping online.

Doshis a similar app that also gives you cash back. "You have to connect your credit card, and some people are leery about that but if you connect it then it automatically does the cash back for you. So, if it qualifies you don't have to do anything else."

If you're shopping in a store, apps like Fetch and Ibotta give you points based off of certain products you buy. You just have to upload the receipt then turn those points in for cash or gift cards.

At the gas station, Allman uses GetUpside for cash back on gas.

"It's the easiest app I've used," said Allman. "You look on the app first to find a gas station that's participating. There's a Shell station near me. Shell also takes Kroger Rewards so I was able to save 60 cents per gallon and on top of that I saved and extra 30 cents from the GetUpside app."

Other apps she uses include Paribus, another app you have to connect to your debit or credit card. That app finds you rebates if prices on the items you've purchased change.