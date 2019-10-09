$12,000 for a ticket to Dolly Parton's Opry show?

Dolly Parton's 50th Grand Ole Opry Celebration has become the prime target for ticket scalpers.

Over 100 tickets for Dolly's shows are listed on StubHub for thousands of dollars. The tickets are listed between $200 and $3,000, but at one point a seller was asking for $12,044 for a main floor ticket.

Tickets for the celebration went on sale Nov. 2018 and sold out almost immediately. The tickets were originally between $45 and $110.

The shows will happen on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Artists like Lady Antebellum, Toby Keith and Hank Williams, Jr. will join Dolly on stage.

If you love Dolly but aren't able to make it to Nashville don't worry. You can listen to the show live on 650 AM WSM The Legend or on opry.com.

