Police: Scam targets Tennessee businesses

Tennessee police in Hendersonville warned the public about a scam involving call-forwarding.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, officials in Hendersonville said in this scam, a person will ask a business to use their phone. When they make a call, investigators said the person actually forwards the business' phone to an unknown cell phone.

With that, police said the scammer can obtain credit card information from people who think they're calling the business to make a payment over the phone.

WTVF reported that the scam hit an East Nashville business, Marché Artisan Foods.

Investigators warned business owners to monitor how their phones are used and to periodically call their own phone number to make sure the number has not been forwarded.

