Scammers impersonate Nashville singer, steal hundreds of thousands of dollars

Scammers have reached new heights and are now targeting country music fans.

One Nashville man said he was persuaded to give up hundreds of thousands of dollars by scammers.

Bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent said she learned someone was targeting her fans when the FBI called her manager, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

The FBI agent asked Vincent if she knew the victim in the case. While she had met the fan before she said she had no idea the fan thought they were in a relationship.

"My only thing with that is, if we were having a relationship, wouldn't we at least have dinner," Vincent told WTVF.

Vincent said the victim left his wife and came to one of her concerts to "start a new life with her."

Officials said scammers posed as Vincent and convinced the fan of a relationship between the two. They also got the fan to send thousands of dollars in gift cards and cell phones to an unknown location.

The scammer continuously persuaded the fan to send money but would make excuses as to why the two couldn't meet in person.

"They have pictures of boxes of gift cards that were sent. If someone is asking you for something like that, just don't believe it," Vincent said to WTVF reporters.

FBI Special Agent Richard Baer said scammers have become skilled in creating convincing stories and target people with the information they see on social media.

Baer said people asking for money or gift card transactions is a clear sign that the person may not be who they say they are.

Vincent said the situation is more serious now that the victim's ex-wife is accusing Vincent of sending naked photos to her ex-husband.

Vincent said despite the FBI speaking with the fan about the fraudulent situation, the fan continues to speak with the scammer.

Police said other fans have also been targeted in a similar situation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.