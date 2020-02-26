BBB warns of scams in wake of Evelyn Boswell case

While some Internet scams are in plain sight, others can hide behind crowdfunding pages.

The Better Business Bureau warns against donating money to not verified pages (Source: WVLT)

Innocent people think they're helping in a search or reward efforts, but sometimes that's not the case.

Anyone can fall susceptible to scams on sites like GoFundMe, Indie Go Go, Kickstarter or others sites.

The president of Knoxville's Better Business Bureau said there was a fake GoFundMe page set up for Evelyn Boswell, but that has been taken down.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn on February 19.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it had not established a GoFundMe account nor authorized anyone to do so on the officers' behalf.

The best option is to double check with law enforcement to make sure a page is legitimate before you submit your credit card information to someone you have not met in person.

"People want to give, they want to help, and it touches their hearts and they want to get involved and help out. But sometimes your money just may not be going to the right place and you don't know," said Tony Binkley, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of East Tennessee.

Binkley explained everyone has to be vigilant and know where their money is going.

This can also detract from those crowdfunding pages that are legitimate.

And that means law enforcement is spending more time and energy away from the case to double check crowdsourcing pages.

