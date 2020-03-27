Scammers pretending to be Loudon Co. officials, residents report

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office took to social media to warn residents about a potential scam where people called and claimed to be Loudon County Sheriff's Office employees.

The sheriff's office said that locals had reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office records division.

The complainants said the scammer told them they needed their credit card information to process report information. The sheriff's office said the scammer used technology to make it appear they were calling from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said "at NO TIME will a representative of our agency call anyone and solicit credit card information. Please pass this along to your friends and family, especially the aging community who are often targeted by the scammers."

