School nutrition programs to continue during coronavirus closures

The Tennessee Department of Education received two nutrition waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide School Food Authorities flexibility to feed children utilizing non-congregate feeding sites.

The waiver permits schools to continue to be used to prepare food during the unexpected closures.

Schools will use innovative methods to ensure children receive food, including grab-n-go and bus stop delivery to get food to kids without having them come and sit inside a cafeteria.

School districts may serve meals to children under 18, regardless of enrollment. The child must be present to receive the meal.

Both waivers apply to area-eligible zones, which are school districts that have over 50 percent free and reduced-price meals. The Department has also prepared an application to submit to USDA to waive the requirements to only serve meals in area-eligible zones. At this time, the Department has been notified that this waiver approval would be contingent on a presidential declaration of a natural disaster.

“This is a challenging time, and our top priority is to ensure children will be fed during school closures. We are thankful to the federal agencies that granted these waivers to ensure our districts can continue serving children in their communities by providing nutritious meals they may not otherwise have received,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

