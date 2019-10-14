Science behind Vol fans optimism

Vols fans are optimistic after winning this weekend. But will the good spirits last?

Vol walk before the game on Saturday (Source: WVLT)

"We are super thrilled that they got a big win. And we were at the game. And we are rooting for them to continue this streak," Vol fan Melanie Smith said.

Smith has been a Vol fan for the last 15 years, since she and her husband moved here.

"We were really excited this weekend and just had a great weekend after the big win," Smith said.

She and another fan, Christian Zuchowski say they feel a mood boost following the victory.

"It was great to see them go out there and play a great game," Zuchowski said.

We spoke to a University of Tennessee Psychology professor who said there's hard science to prove why Vol fans feel better today than most days.

"There is some evidence that if you record men's testosterone before and after a game they're not apart of but the team they're fans of, what you find is that men's testosterone level goes down when the team that they support has failed," Jeff Larsen, UT Psychology Professor, said.

Melanie's hope: "that they can continue winning and that they can get up out of this and come out on the top."

