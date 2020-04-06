Scientists say pandemic is making the Earth shake less

Do you feel the earth move under your feet? If not, it could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTSP reported that findings in the journal, Natural, show that the amount of seismic noise has dropped since lockdowns, quarantines and stay at home orders have been put in place around the world. Seismologists said they have noticed less ambient seismic noise--vibrations from cars, buses, trains and people.

According to Thomas Lecocq, a seismologist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, a decrease this dramatic is usually only encountered briefly around Christmas day.

"Ground movements...mainly due to human activity...are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government," the Royal Observatory of Belgium tweeted.

CBS News reported that other seismologists around the world said they were seeing similar phenomenons.

Celeste Labedz, a Ph.D. student in geophysics at Caltech said even Los Angeles was showing a reduction in noise.

