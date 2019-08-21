Scooters gone wild: 3 men accidentally end up on interstate riding their 2-wheeled chariots

When using your GPS, it good to bring along your common sense, too.

Milwaukee authorities pull over three men who are riding scooters on a highway because they say that's what their GPS told them to do. (Source: WITI/CNN)

Police ticketed three men for riding dockless scooters on Interstate 94.

The visitors from Texas were trying to get to the city’s Harley-Davidson Museum.

The three men didn’t know the city and were simply following the advice of their GPS when they ended up on westbound I-94, according to authorities.

"This could've been a situation that could've been catastrophic," said Daniel Hughes with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies eventually stopped the men as they were attempting to get out of traffic.

"They had to cross three lanes of traffic that were going at 50 mph, give or take,” Hughes said.

Each of the men was ticketed $204 and their scooters were confiscated.

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.