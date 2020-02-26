Scotland could approve free menstrual products

The Scottish government could approve free menstrual products for all soon. CBS News reported that, on Tuesday, all parties of parliament approved stage one of a plan to make such products free.

Currently, menstrual products are funded in schools, colleges and universities, but the bill would do more and make all period products free "for anyone who needs them."

CBS News reported that, although stage one of the bill passed, officials thought there was still a "huge amount of work to do." The government is expected to make amendments to the plan. One concern is that it would cost about $31 million dollars annually.

Read the full report on CBS News here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS News. All rights reserved.