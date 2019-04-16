Advertisement

Scott Christian Care Center forced to close its doors

(WVLT)
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Apr. 16, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After nine years of service, the Scott Christian Care Center closed the doors at its current location in Oneida.

"It reminds me of the song, pave paradise to put up a parking lot." Said Scott Christian Care Center Director Lisa Cotton, "It's sort of how we feel."

The region that the center serves is medically underserved, distressed, and a food desert according to the center.

"The services that we offer are important." Said Cotton, "It's a mission, and it needs to go on long after the buildings are gone."

Six weeks ago, the center was informed that they needed to move out of the buildings they occupy on Alberta street, in order to make way for a new bank who purchased the entire city block.

Tuesday the center held their last day of giving out food. Program Director Rhonda West worried

about the well being of the thousands of those they serve.

"My heart is heavy, I've built a relationship with a lot of the people who have come through here." Said West. "I know their needs, and the services that they need, and this is something that, I don't know what they're going to do on our down times."

The center has been donated 17 acres of land just a few miles down the road from their current location. They plan to build a brand new facility there that can house all of the services they provide under one roof.

In the meantime, the center is raising the necessary funds for the new building. They need to have the donations before they can break ground.

For Deborah Bolen who has been using services provided by the center for years, she's not sure what to do during the lapse in service after the center closes.

"I feel sad because this is what puts food on the table for everybody." Said Bolen.

Some medical services will be moved to a temporary location in the next few weeks. All other services including food and wellness classes will have to wait until the new structure is complete.

"There needs to be a place like Scott Christian Care Center in every community you know." Said Cotton. "People can come and feel loved, be heard, prayed with, and have a place where they can reach out and pay it forward. This is a place where that happens every day.

If you would like to help the center raise the necessary funding for their new location, you can visit them online at scottchristiancarecenter.com.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on...
Missing Maryville senior couple found safe
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge

Latest News

missing Claiborne Co. man
Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man
Tenn. National Guard helps aid communities hit by winter weather
A City of Knoxville employee picks on roadside trash.
Trash complaints rolling in, Knoxville crews work weekends for emergency cleanups
Sunshine, warmer temperatures and occasional rain chances show up this week.
Early spring temperatures, some rain this week
Young Williams Animal Clinic's Spay Shuttle parked in the parking lot outside of the Jacob...
Remote Area Medical hosts free veterinary clinic in Knoxville