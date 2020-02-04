Scott Co. hospital diverting EMS patients

On Tuesday afternoon, the mayor of Scott County confirmed that Big South Fork was diverting EMS patients from the hospital.

According to Mayor Jeff Tibbals, the EMS director said the hospital stopped accepting ambulances over the weekend and is only accepting walk-ins as of February 4.

Patients who need assistance will be diverted to LaFollette, Oak Ridge or Tennova North depending on their location, the mayor said.

The Scott County hospital, which is owned by Rennova Health, has been plagued by payroll problems in the past. Recently, Senator Marsha Blackburn called out the company and its CEO, Seamus Lagan, for the company's "concerning" business practices.

In a letter to Lagan and Rennova, Blackburn questioned the company's ability to run a hospital and asked if they could support one or multiple hospitals.

Blackburn gave Lagan and Rennova until February 11 to answer the letter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.