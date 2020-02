The Scott County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people wanted for theft and writing bad checks.

According to a release on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Teresa Papineau is accused of writing worthless checks between $1,000 and $10,000.

Daniel Eugene Clark is accused of theft over $1,000.

Anyone who has information about where Papineau and Clark may be should call Scott County Sheriffs' Office at 423-663-3111.

