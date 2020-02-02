Scott County Sheriff's Office warns parents of human trafficking threat on social media

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn parents about the danger of social media apps.

The post asked parents if they really know what their child is doing?

In the post, the SCSO reported over the past several month's local law enforcement has been busy with social media issues that involve minors.

Officials warned parents that human traffickers use the apps to prey on children.

"Don't let your child fall victim to these scams, " the post read. "The first step is to educate yourself and your children about the dangers of online predators."

The post included a list of popular apps that parents should be aware of.

Among the list are Snapchat, Kik, WhatsApp and TikTok. The list included an app that appears to be a calculator but is a secret app used to hide videos, photos and files.

