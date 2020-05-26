Scott County man indicted for father's murder

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a Scott County man was indicted in connection to a July 2019 murder on Gib Griffith Road.

TBI said Harold David Griffith was indicted and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of theft of more than $1,000 in connection to a death investigation.

Agents with the TBI were called in to investigate after Harold Dean Griffith was found dead inside a building on a property on Gib Griffith Road. TBI said information led them to the man's son, Harold David Griffith.

Last week, Griffith was indicted. On Tuesday, he was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

