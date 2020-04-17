Scott County High's plans for prom, graduation, hinge on state approval

Schools across Tennessee remain closed through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing administrators to grapple with how to handle graduation for seniors and activities like prom.

Scott County school officials said it set two tentative dates for graduation and prom, in case state officials lift social distancing guidelines.

According to the school's website, prom was rescheduled for May 16 and graduation was pushed back to May 22. School administrators told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that the dates were placeholders pending the state's approval.

Of graduation the school said, "In order host an in-person event, we will unfortunately have to institute some attendance restrictions. There will be more specific details on this later in the week and on digital ways to attend the event."

