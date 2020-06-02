Scott Strawberry & Tomato Farm closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Scott's Strawberry & Tomato Farms in Unicoi County announced 38 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees said they are working with the Tennessee Department of Health to sanitize and clean the entire operation.

Scott's Farms said it hopes to re-open by the upcoming weekend.

Employees want potential customers to be reminded that COVID-19 can't be passed along through food.

As a result of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19, the town of Unicoi canceled its opening of the town's Farmers Market Community Yard Sale on Tuesday.

The town said a new opening date will be announced later but is not expected to be within the next three weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

