Scott Strawberry & Tomato Farm closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Scott's Strawberry & Tomato Farms in Unicoi County announced 38 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees said they are working with the Tennessee Department of Health to sanitize and clean the entire operation.
Scott's Farms said it hopes to re-open by the upcoming weekend.
Employees want potential customers to be reminded that COVID-19 can't be passed along through food.
As a result of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19, the town of Unicoi canceled its opening of the town's Farmers Market Community Yard Sale on Tuesday.
The town said a new opening date will be announced later but is not expected to be within the next three weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.