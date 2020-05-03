Search continues for missing ETSU bald eagle

The search continues for one of ETSU's male eagles, "Noshi."

Saturday marked the seventh day in the search for the eagle. More than a dozen volunteers gathered to search on foot and in the water in Johnson City.

Noshi and his partner Shima, along with their two eaglets, are the stars of one of ETSU’s live “eagle cameras.”

The stream of the nest draws in thousands of viewers from around the world, with people having watched Noshi and Shima raise their eaglets for several years.

“He’s been missing since last Friday. We’ve got a large group of people out here, hopefully, we can find him and either rescue him or know what happened to him,” says James Rosen, lead ground crew for ETSU’s eagle program.

Rosen hopes that if injured, Noshi can be found, rehabilitated, and released back to his nest.

Volunteers say they will not give up hope that they can find Noshi.

Tips can be called into either 423-361-9895 or 423-384-4554.

Watch ETSU’s live eagle cameras here.

