Search crews say remains found may be teen missing for over two years

Search crews found remains in Rutherford County, and Sheriff's officials say they could be that of Devin Bond.

Crews renewed the search in that area on Tuesday. It was the last place his cell phone was pinged following his disappearance.

The remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Barfield Crescent Road in Rutherford County. Officials have not released if the remains have been identified , but the Sheriff Office said they may be Bond. The medical examiner's office will work to positively identify the remains.

Officials had suspended search areas on Wednesday and will return to the scene Thursday to begin the investigation.

The Devin Bond left home in the overnight hours of March 31, 2017. Over the past couple of years, his mother, Heather Simmers, has not given up hope. She and others continued search efforts and posted countless flyers around town.

Devin's mother took to social media Wednesday evening expressing her gratitude.

"We are devastated at the loss of our son, Devin. Our goal was to bring Devin home and we are bringing him home, just not in the way we had hoped. Rest in peace sweet boy and we will be counting the days until we are together again. Thank you to Detective Pinson, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and all the searchers that helped locate our son. We are forever grateful"

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.