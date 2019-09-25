Search suspended for missing Kentucky woman in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands National Park has announced it has suspended its search for a Kentucky woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Staff members searched for 48-year-old Lucy Schuhmann with the help of SCUBA divers, snorkelers and the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly a week.

Tropical Storm Karen impeded search efforts, as conditions are expected to deteriorate upon the storm's arrival. The U.S. Virgin Islands is under a tropical storm warning.

Schuhmann was reported missing by the proprietor of the Airbnb where she was staying in Coral Bay on St. John.

Family members have requested privacy as search efforts continue. If you have information that can help assist in the search you are asked to call (866) 995-8467.