Search underway after car of missing woman found at Victor Ashe Park

Knoxville police said a search is underway for a missing woman whose vehicle was found at Victor Ashe Park Tuesday evening.

Officers searched the park and the pond nearby. Search and Rescue members were called to help with the search due to the large area of the park.

A bloodhound track led down to around the pond area, prompting Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Rescue Squad personnel to be called to the scene. Divers conducted a roughly 35-minute search of a section of the pond before operations were suspended temporarily at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Search operations resumed at 9 a.m. Investigators say foul play is not suspected, but the situation remains fluid.

Fields is described as a white female who is approximately 5’2” and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tank top and leggings. She has tattoos on her chest, arm and leg. If anyone has any information, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.