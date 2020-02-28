Search for Evelyn Boswell leads to Sullivan County mobile home park

Investigators are following up on a tip related to Evelyn Boswell at a mobile home park near Boone Lake.

The mobile home park is located near Sugar Hollow Road and Buffalo Road.

Online property tax records for Sullivan County list that the trailer park, Lakeshore RV Park on Sugar Hollow Road, is owned by Tommy Boswell Jr.

Tommy Boswell Jr. is the brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said their agents are at the scene executing a search warrant.

