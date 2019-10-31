Search warrant leads to Morristown man's arrest

Morristown police said a man was arrested and drugs seized after a search warrant was executed on October 30.

Jessie Fox was arrested and charged with possession for sale and delivery of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of schedule VI, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, sale and delivery of schedule IV, resisting stop, frisk and halt.

Investigators said they executed a warrant at Fox's home on S. Henry St. in Morristown and seized 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, 95.6 grams of suspected marijuana, 18 clonazepam, 8 alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

Fox is being held on a $150,000 bond.

