Second Amendment rally planned in Frankfort

Gun advocates have planned a rally in Frankfort to defend 2nd amendment rights.

A Facebook page called "Kentucky United" created the event.

Organizers said they will gather at the Kentucky State Capitol starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the first day of Kentucky's 2020 legislative session. They expect the rally to last until 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

300 people indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend the event. Another 1,500 said they were interested.

A statement on the Facebook page said the group planned the rally in response to recent trends in gun control legislation.

State lawmakers have pre-filed two bills involving firearms since November. The first concerns large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices for assault weapons. The second concerns firearm storage.