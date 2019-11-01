Second Harvest hosts 'Fresh Pantry' food give away for those in need

Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting a "Fresh Pantry" distribution at Cherokee Health Systems.

(MGN/ Picasa/ Pixabay)

Knox County and Knoxville residents are invited to attend the event happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"The Fresh Pantry is a program dedicated to providing healthy foods to homes with limited access to grocery stores. Oftentimes, people are unable to get to grocery stores because of the lack of stores nearby or because of transportation issues. These areas are often referred to as food deserts. "

On-site, there will be a food distribution, a TV displaying a cooking demonstration using food items being given that day and a taste test for all attendees to try the featured recipe. The goal of the Fresh Pantry is to give people who come for food assistance the opportunity to receive healthier foods and to build confidence in creating delicious and healthy meals at home from the foods provided. Fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs and dry goods will be distributed on Saturday.

