Second human milk depot opening in Knoxville

Starting December 19, donors will be able to drop off breast milk at a second location in Knoxville.

According to a release from the Mothers' Milk Bank of Tennessee (MMBTN), the demand for human donor milk has risen for hospital neonatal intensive care units, and a new milk donation depot is opening in Knoxville to meet demand.

The second depot will be located at Contemporary Women's Health in Knoxville at 10031 Sherrill Boulevard and opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The first, located at Knoxville's Lactation Clinic, opened in September 2019.

MMBTN said the site is for dropping off milk only, not collecting milk.

Who can donate breast milk?

People who are currently breastfeeding infants under one year of age are eligible to be screened at no charge to become milk donors. Go here to apply to be a donor.

Reach out to 865-540-1650 to learn more.

