Second lawsuit filed against Tennessee's school voucher law

Tennessee's much-debated school voucher program is facing a second legal challenge from opponents echoing previous concerns that the program illegally diverts public tax dollars to private schools.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed the complaint Monday on the behalf of several eligible parents who live in school districts where the voucher program would apply.

The 38-page lawsuit alleges the voucher law is illegal under the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule” because Republican lawmakers didn't receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities.

The ACLU is also alleging the voucher law must be spiked because tax dollars will be spent on private schools that could discriminate against certain students.

