Second suspect arrested in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Auburn police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested by the Auburn Police Department in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 22, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Fisher has since been transported to the Lee County Jail where he faces first-degree kidnapping charges.

Ibraheem Yazeed was previously arrested and charged with the kidnapping of Blanchard. His bond in the case has since been denied as his case prepares to go before a grand jury.

Blanchard was last seen exactly one month ago, on Oct. 23, in a gas station in Auburn. Her car was recovered days later in Montgomery.

