The second vaping-related death has been confirmed in Tennessee.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported a second person has died after suffering from a vaping-related pulmonary illness.

The first vaping-related death in Tennessee was a 26-year-old Nashville man.

The state has seen 57 reports of vaping-associated respiratory illness so far.

WTVF reported that the Tennessee Health Department said 79 percent of the patients are under 35.

