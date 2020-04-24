Second wave of COVID-19 "expected at some point," Knox Co. officials say

As many states have reportedly reached their "peak" with COVID-19, the question of a second wave of the virus remains.

According to a data model, cited by White House officials and posted by the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations (IHME), Tennessee hit its peak on April 14 with 15 deaths that day.

As nonessential businesses set to reopen, many are wondering if a second wave of the virus is possible. Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Washington Post Tuesday that the next wave of coronavirus "will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through."

On Friday during a media conference, the Knox County Health Department addressed the possibility of a second wave, saying that it was something they "do expect...at some point."

Charity Menefee, Director, Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness for the health department, said that the county was preparing for the possibility.

"We absolutely are planning for that and considering that as we are working on how we expand our efforts moving forward, but it's not something that's unexpected," she said.

Menefee added that the timeline of a second wave was "a little bit up in the air...but we absolutely do expect another wave at some point."

She said there were a host of factors that could influence the second wave, including "activity in the population and duration of the illness."

